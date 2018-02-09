GateHouse Media Launches National Scholarship Competition

GateHouse Media has launched its first ever national scholarship competition for college-bound students. In order to participate, students must select one of four words—impact, trusted, community or local—and submit an essay of up to 500 words describing what the word means to them. The competition will award five $1,000 scholarships and one $3,000 grand prize scholarship.

According to Alain Begun, vice president of marketing, the contest grew out of the company’s national branding campaign which focuses on the role that GateHouse journalists play and the service they provide in local markets across the country.

“Each ad in that campaign revolves around one of the key words that describe what we do and how we feel about our role in the community. We thought it would be a great way to give back to students in the communities we serve by creating a scholarship competition,” he said. “And tying it into our brand campaign was a way to hear from students about what those words—which are so important to our journalists—mean to them. “

Begun said the company has also started a similar scholarship essay competition for GateHouse employees and their families offering $5,000 in scholarships.

Deadline for essay submissions is Feb. 16.

For more information, visit GateHouseScholarship.com.