Look Ahead: How Recruitology Streamlines the Hiring Process for Employers

Despite having an overwhelming amount of options at your disposal, the process of listing a job remains a daunting task for any company in today’s market.

With Recruitology, newspapers can ensure local employers their job posting reaches the best candidates in the right places through its easy-to-use recruitment platform that includes applicant tracking, analytics and intelligent job ad targeting.

The way it works is simple. Any business that is in need of a new employee can post an ad through their local newspaper which then uses the specialized Recruitology platform to determine where and when to post the job listing, for both mobile and desktop. In addition, partners can have their own white label job site and mobile app.

“Newspapers, or better said, media companies, get access to best-of-breed recruiting tools through Recruitology, that they can offer under their own brand,” said CEO Roberto Angulo. “Employers not only receive access to all these tools but they also get results, which we measure as applicants to their jobs.”

The ultimate goal of Recruitology, Angulo said, is to enable media companies and publishers to be the number one advertising option for local employers, while also growing market share and recruitment advertising revenue.

After acquiring CrossPost last year, Recruitology now offers access to more than 1,500 specialty job boards and destination sites as well.

According to Angulo, Recruitology plans on rolling out more services on the platform over the next year or so.

“One is a programmatic ad buying solution for recruitment where employers can give their budgets to media companies to reach the right candidates across various sites,” Angulo said. “Another service we’re rolling out is a turnkey sourcing solution, where employers get fully vetted candidates who are ready to be interviewed and hired.”

The company, which currently works with 320 media organizations and newspapers, also intends to continue expanding its partnerships throughout the country. Angulo said he hopes to build upon the momentum of having been selected as the first place winner of this year’s accelerator pitch program at the News Media Alliance’s mediaXchange conference.

“We were initially happy just about being a finalist for the award. It seems there are a lot of nominations each year so making it down to the final four got us all really excited,” Angulo said. “We set a course last year to build Recruitology as a full recruiting platform for media companies to help local employers. The fact that we won the award validates what we’ve been working on and this is very satisfying.”

For more information, visit recruitology.com