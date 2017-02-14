Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/a-section/minneapolis-star-tribune-unveils-quarterly-glossy-magazine/

Sue Campbell of the Minneapolis Star Tribune has a stack of magazines two feet high on her desk for good reason. As the paper’s assistant managing editor for features, Campbell will soon have another set of responsibilities added to her name.

This April, Star Tribune Media Co., Minnesota’s largest media company, is set to launch Star Tribune Magazine, a quarterly publication that will be delivered to more than 225,000 subscriber households.

“We believe they have an appetite for meaty cover stories and the other types of content we’ll offer, including a quarterly photo essay and interviews with local movers and shakers,” Campbell said. “From an editor’s standpoint, it’s exciting to have a chance to do a slightly different style of storytelling, and journalists from across all departments of our newsroom have been contributing ideas.”

Each issue of the 64-page magazine will feature original content with no overlap from the Star Tribune’s newspaper weekday or Sunday edition. Additionally, each issue intends to highlight a specific area of particular interest to readers and advertisers: home and garden (spring), health and wellness (summer), travel (fall) and fashion and style (winter). Two regular features, Throwback and State Secrets, will spotlight unexpected discoveries and destinations around Minnesota.

“Obviously the New York Times and Wall Street Journal are creating meaty, rich content on a weekly basis but we’ve also looked at magazines in other markets, from the Boston Globe’s weekly tab format to the Virginian-Pilot’s hefty quarterly book,” Campbell said. “From all that inspiration, editor Rene Sanchez, our assistant managing editor for visuals Derek Simmons, and I have come up with what we hope will be a winning formula that readers will love and come to see as essential.”

The Star Tribune remains bullish on print, Campbell said, having maintained daily delivery to subscribers unlike some papers in markets of similar size. Publisher Mike Klingensmith has also been on record for many years as a staunch supporter of the print product.

Steve Yaeger, chief marketing officer, said that while the magazine will be available only to home delivery subscribers and those who receive its eEdition, the company plans to explore newsstand sales in the future.

“We are always looking for new sources of consumer revenue and launching a magazine had been under consideration for a while,” Yaeger said. “It also gives us a solution for those advertisers that want the demographic and the ad environment a glossy magazine provides.”