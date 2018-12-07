New York Times Replaces Newsroom Internship Program with Yearlong Fellowships

The New York Times recently introduced a new program that will help lead and cultivate the next generation of journalists. It will include reporters, photographers, videographers, social and audio producers, designers and visual editors.

Set to start in summer 2019, the New York Times Fellowship is a one-year work program aimed at recent graduates of college and graduate school who are just starting their journalism careers. The immersive program will replace the newsroom summer internship program, although summer internships will still be available for business-related departments.

According to the company, “We believe the new program will better train young journalists, provide greater benefits for participants and our newsroom, and establish relationships that will pay off for years to come.”

The class will be announced in January 2019, and Fellows will arrive in New York in early June. Fellows will work full time, be paid and receive benefits.

“Fellows will get to hear from top journalists and leaders around the newsroom, gain training and absorb regular feedback from editors and mentors,” said the company.