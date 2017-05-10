USA Today Network Adds Parade Magazine in 21 Markets

Like & Share E&P:

AMG/Parade has welcomed Gannett, parent company for USA Today Network, to its long list of newspaper distribution partners across the country. The partnership formally began in March, when 21 USA Today Network newspapers began including Parade magazine in their Sunday print editions. Some of the newspapers include: the Arizona Republic, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, Des Moines Register, Indianapolis Star, Asbury Park Press, Fond du Lac Reporter and Green Bay Press Gazette.

“Parade has always been the Sunday magazine newspaper readers look forward to each and every week since 1941,” said Dave Barber, executive vice president of newspaper relations for AMG/Parade. “It has been said that Parade is the ‘jelly donut’ in the Sunday newspaper—the content is always colorful, entertaining, informative, uplifting and fun. We deliver readers a dose of entertainment and pop culture coverage, supplemented by inspiring stories and content designed to make life and community connections more meaningful.”

The weekly magazine typically contains one main feature article as well as regular pieces, such as “Parade Picks,” a collection of new things to buy or try; “Personality Parade,” which profiles celebrities; and “Stay Healthy,” a series of longevity-boosting tips based on the latest research.

Talks with Gannett began last year with their acquisition of more than a dozen E.W. Scripps Co. publications, said Barber. For many years, Parade was carried in all Scripps-affiliated newspapers.

Over the course of several months, Gannett and AMG/Parade discussed the markets that would be a good fit for both companies. As a result of the partnership, Parade will add nearly 1.5 million of new print circulation.

According to Barber, the feedback from readers in the selected markets was almost instantaneous.

“There have already been emails from readers to some of the Gannett newspapers thanking them for adding Parade and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” Barber said. “The addition of these major metro Gannett newspapers fit strategically with the markets needed for our target audience and advertisers.”

AMG/Parade currently distributes its content in all Tribune, McClatchy, Advance, Lee, Cox and GateHouse newspapers. In addition to Parade, the company offers nearly 150 consumer sports, home, TV Times Listings, and specialty magazines available for newspapers’ promotional premium and bonus days.