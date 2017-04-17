2017 Pulitzer Prize Winners (Photo Gallery)
The Pulitzer Prizes began their second century of honoring the country’s best work in journalism, arts, letters and music on April 10 at Columbia University. The announcement of this year’s awards also coincided with the 170th birthday of its founder, Joseph Pulitzer.
According to Sean Murphy, digital content manager of the Pulitzer Prizes, more than 3,000 entries were received across the 21 categories; of these, 1,187 were submitted in the journalism competition.
The New York Times took home three awards while The Miami Herald was recognized for editorial cartooning and explanatory reporting, sharing the latter prize with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and McClatchy. Art Cullen, editor and co-owner of the Storm Lake Times in Iowa, a twice-weekly paper with a circulation of 3,000, received the award for editorial writing.
“In recent years, the public focus has been on the decline of newspapers, both great and small. Yet the work that wins Pulitzer Prizes reminds us that we are not in a period of decline of journalism but rather in a midst of a revolution,” said Mike Pride, Pulitzer Prize administrator. “The digital age has made the world smaller, and thus more accessible, enabling partnerships that extend the reach of accountability journalism.”
For a complete list of 2017 Pulitzer Prize winners and finalists, visit pulitzer.org.
Public Service
New York Daily News and ProPublica
Breaking News Reporting
East Bay Times staff, Oakland, Calif.
Investigative Reporting
Eric Eyre of Charleston Gazette-Mail, Charleston, W. Va.
Explanatory Reporting
International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and Miami Herald
Local Reporting
The Salt Lake Tribune staff
National Reporting
David A. Fahrenthold of The Washington Post
International Reporting
The New York Times staff
Feature Writing
J. Chivers of The New York Times
Commentary
Peggy Noonan of The Wall Street Journal
Criticism
Hilton Als of The New Yorker
Editorial Writing
Art Cullen of The Storm Lake Times, Storm Lake, Iowa
Editorial Cartooning
Jim Morin of Miami Herald
Breaking News Photography
Daniel Berehulak, freelance photographer, The New York Times
Feature Photography
Jason Wambsgans of Chicago Tribune