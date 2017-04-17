Feature Newsletter News 

2017 Pulitzer Prize Winners (Photo Gallery)

  • Charleston Gazette-Mail reporter Eric Eyre (left) gets ready to toast with the newsroom and executive editor Rob Byers after winning the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting. (Photo by Kenny Kemp/Charleston Gazette-Mail)

The Pulitzer Prizes began their second century of honoring the country’s best work in journalism, arts, letters and music on April 10 at Columbia University. The announcement of this year’s awards also coincided with the 170th birthday of its founder, Joseph Pulitzer.

According to Sean Murphy, digital content manager of the Pulitzer Prizes, more than 3,000 entries were received across the 21 categories; of these, 1,187 were submitted in the journalism competition.

The New York Times took home three awards while The Miami Herald was recognized for editorial cartooning and explanatory reporting, sharing the latter prize with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and McClatchy. Art Cullen, editor and co-owner of the Storm Lake Times in Iowa, a twice-weekly paper with a circulation of 3,000, received the award for editorial writing.

“In recent years, the public focus has been on the decline of newspapers, both great and small. Yet the work that wins Pulitzer Prizes reminds us that we are not in a period of decline of journalism but rather in a midst of a revolution,” said Mike Pride, Pulitzer Prize administrator. “The digital age has made the world smaller, and thus more accessible, enabling partnerships that extend the reach of accountability journalism.”

For a complete list of 2017 Pulitzer Prize winners and finalists, visit pulitzer.org.


Public Service

New York Daily News and ProPublica

 

Breaking News Reporting

East Bay Times staff, Oakland, Calif.

 

Investigative Reporting

Eric Eyre of Charleston Gazette-Mail, Charleston, W. Va.

 

Explanatory Reporting

International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and Miami Herald

 

Local Reporting

The Salt Lake Tribune staff

 

National Reporting

David A. Fahrenthold of The Washington Post

 

International Reporting

The New York Times staff

 

Feature Writing

J. Chivers of The New York Times

 

Commentary

Peggy Noonan of The Wall Street Journal

 

Criticism

Hilton Als of The New Yorker

 

Editorial Writing

Art Cullen of The Storm Lake Times, Storm Lake, Iowa

 

Editorial Cartooning

Jim Morin of Miami Herald

 

Breaking News Photography

Daniel Berehulak, freelance photographer, The New York Times

 

Feature Photography

Jason Wambsgans of Chicago Tribune

Published: April 17, 2017

