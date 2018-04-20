2018 Pulitzer Prize Winners (PHOTO GALLERY)
The 2018 Pulitzer Prizes were revealed on April 16 at Columbia University. Dana Canedy, the program’s new administrator and the first woman and African-American to hold the position, announced the 102nd class of winners in the 14 journalism categories and seven letters, drama and music categories to a packed audience. In journalism, 1,217 entries were submitted this year.
Last year, journalists broke stories of longtime abusers and helped launched the #MeToo Movement. Jodi Jantor and Megan Twohey of the New York Times and Ronan Farrow of the New Yorker brought national attention to the sexual abuse of women taking place in Hollywood. Both publications shared the Pulitzer Prize in Public Service. Meanwhile, the staff of the Press Democrat in Santa Rosa, Calif. was recognized for their breaking news coverage of the wildfires that devastated Northern California in October 2017. The New York Times received three Pulitzer Prizes this year, and the Washington Post and Reuters each earned two. Seven freelancers won prizes.
Looking forward, Canedy has expressed that she hopes more conservative journalists and columnists, young digital news organizations, and more people using new technologies and platforms apply for Pulitzer Prizes in the future.
For a complete list of 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners and finalists, visit pulitzer.org.
Public Service
The New York Times and the New Yorker
Breaking News Reporting
The staff of the Press Democrat, Santa Rosa, Calif.
Investigative Reporting
The staff of the Washington Post
Explanatory Reporting
The staff of the Arizona Republic and USA Today Network
Local Reporting
The staff of the Cincinnati Enquirer
National Reporting
The staffs of the New York Times and the Washington Post
International Reporting
Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall and Manuel Mogato of Reuters
Feature Writing
Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah, freelance reporter, GQ
Commentary
John Archibald of Alabama Media Group, Birmingham, Ala.
Criticism
Jerry Saltz of New York magazine
Editorial Writing
Andie Dominick of the Des Moines Register
Editorial Cartooning
Jake Halpern, freelance writer, and Michael Sloan, freelance cartoonist of the New York Times
Breaking News Photography
Ryan Kelly of the Daily Progress, Charlottesville, Va.
Feature Photography
The photography staff of Reuters