2018 Pulitzer Prize Winners (PHOTO GALLERY)

The 2018 Pulitzer Prizes were revealed on April 16 at Columbia University. Dana Canedy, the program’s new administrator and the first woman and African-American to hold the position, announced the 102nd class of winners in the 14 journalism categories and seven letters, drama and music categories to a packed audience. In journalism, 1,217 entries were submitted this year.

Last year, journalists broke stories of longtime abusers and helped launched the #MeToo Movement. Jodi Jantor and Megan Twohey of the New York Times and Ronan Farrow of the New Yorker brought national attention to the sexual abuse of women taking place in Hollywood. Both publications shared the Pulitzer Prize in Public Service. Meanwhile, the staff of the Press Democrat in Santa Rosa, Calif. was recognized for their breaking news coverage of the wildfires that devastated Northern California in October 2017. The New York Times received three Pulitzer Prizes this year, and the Washington Post and Reuters each earned two. Seven freelancers won prizes.

Looking forward, Canedy has expressed that she hopes more conservative journalists and columnists, young digital news organizations, and more people using new technologies and platforms apply for Pulitzer Prizes in the future.

For a complete list of 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners and finalists, visit pulitzer.org.

Public Service

The New York Times and the New Yorker

Breaking News Reporting

The staff of the Press Democrat, Santa Rosa, Calif.

Investigative Reporting

The staff of the Washington Post

Explanatory Reporting

The staff of the Arizona Republic and USA Today Network

Local Reporting

The staff of the Cincinnati Enquirer

National Reporting

The staffs of the New York Times and the Washington Post

International Reporting

Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall and Manuel Mogato of Reuters

Feature Writing

Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah, freelance reporter, GQ

Commentary

John Archibald of Alabama Media Group, Birmingham, Ala.

Criticism

Jerry Saltz of New York magazine

Editorial Writing

Andie Dominick of the Des Moines Register

Editorial Cartooning

Jake Halpern, freelance writer, and Michael Sloan, freelance cartoonist of the New York Times

Breaking News Photography



Ryan Kelly of the Daily Progress, Charlottesville, Va.

Feature Photography

The photography staff of Reuters