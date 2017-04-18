America East 2017 Focuses on Local Journalism and Digital Transformation

Like & Share E&P:

This year, more than 800 registered attendees gathered in Hershey, Pa. April 10-12 for the America East Media Business and Technology Conference, administered by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan was this year’s keynote speaker. Sullivan, who previously served as New York Times public editor and editor of the Buffalo News, spoke about the importance of local, regional journalism and how the business model needed to be fixed in order to save local journalism.

“We’re doing the best we can,” she said. “But we need to it with a sense of urgency.”

The program this year covered a wide range of topics. According to PNA vice president of association services Tricia Greyshock, there were a record number of speakers—more than a 100. Sessions included community newspapers doing things right, technology trends to watch, developments in mobile, keeping end-of-life production equipment going, creating new revenue streams, and best practices in video. In addition, there were 74 exhibiting companies on this year’s tradeshow floor.

“This year’s conference had something for everyone—the program lineup and content focused on critical issues and opportunities facing the industry, such as technology trends, learning to leverage legacy products, user experience and design, product and project management, mobile, new revenue and much more. We’ve already heard rave reviews from attendees regarding this year’s programming,” said PNA president Teri Henning. “We look forward to providing another valuable, interactive, economical experience for professionals in the news media industry.”

The next America East conference is set for March 12-14, 2018. For more information, visit america-east.com.

