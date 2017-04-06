America East Conference Will Highlight the Entrepreneurial Spirit of Newspapers

Like & Share E&P:

More than a 1,000 newspaper professionals are expected in Hershey, Pa. April 10-12 for the annual America East media business and technology conference. Administered by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association and several co-sponsoring associations, this year’s show promises to offer insights on revenue generators, trends and business models, and cost-savings.

“In general, our goal is to identify topics and speakers that are timely, informative and relevant to news media organizations of all sizes,” said PNA vice president of association services Tricia Greyshock. “We work with our committee to develop sessions and content that addresses the challenges and opportunities in production, digital, audience development and other departments.”

This year’s keynote speaker is Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan. Previously, Sullivan served as public editor of the New York Times and editor of the Buffalo News.

“We’re really looking forward to Margaret’s keynote presentation this year,” Greyshock said. “In light of today’s rapidly-changing political, economic and news media environment, many organizations are grappling with change on a grand scale and having to respond to issues like ‘fake news’ and more… Margaret is uniquely suited to speak to the enormous challenges newspapers and digital properties are facing on a daily basis.”

Attendees will once again have a wide range of speakers and sessions to choose from, including community newspapers doing things right, recruitment strategies, and the changing newsroom model.

“We are excited to feature a deeper look into the Philadelphia media landscape, which is unique and diverse, including a number of media startups, a wide range of new business models, and a nonprofit media institute as a major media player,” Greyshock said. “We’re also highlighting the innovation at the Washington Post, podcast success stories, technology trends that news organizations should be aware of now and in the near future, and offering a session on project and product management skills.”

In addition, attendees can check out the diverse trade show floor. Greyshock said this year America East will offer guided exhibit hall tours and a speed networking breakfast to help attendees connect with suppliers that best meet their needs.

America East will also host its first-ever Shark Tank workshop, designed to help participants shape and refine their entrepreneurial ideas for new businesses, products, or services. According to Greyshock, the hands-on workshop will help participants learn how to create an elevator pitch, develop a business plan, and present it to an audience at the end of the day.

Overall, Greyshock expects another successful conference this year. “At America East, our goal is to provide an affordable, informational, networking event that offers training, top-notch speakers, and a solutions marketplace all in one location,” she said. “We work hard to keep our registration fees affordable (attendees have the option to register for a single day, fulltime or for an exhibit hall pass) which allows for flexibility and encourages people to return year after year. PNA believes in the strength of newspapers and the news media industry, and much of our success comes from the determination to maintain and grow this important industry event for many years to come.”