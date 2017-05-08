Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/feature/mediaxchange-2017-conference-full-of-energy-and-ideas-for-futures-of-news/

Nearly 700 newspaper executives and 22 exhibitors attended this year’s News Media Alliance’s mediaXchange conference in New Orleans April 30-May 3.

The theme, “Futures of News,” was highlighted throughout the many sessions and talks. Keynote speakers included Mirum Agency president Mitch Joel, who spoke about how digitalization has led to major changes in consumption habits; ICM Partners head of digital ventures and former vice president of BuzzFeed Motion Pictures Jonathan Perelman shared how social web works and how publishers can take advantage of it to tell genuine and authentic stories; author and former executive vice president, special projects, Pew Research Center Paul Taylor, provided insights on millennials and diversity. Other notable sessions on the main stage included “Facebook for News Publishers,” “Journalism in the Age of Trump”, and “Google and the News Industry.” New to this year’s program were table talks that took place on the show floor. Each table was led by a facilitator, and topics included virtual reality, retention strategies, new revenue, and video.

The fourth annual Accelerator Pitch Program made its return, showcasing new businesses that provide solutions to print and digital media. The 2017 winners were Hearken, Recruitology, Relay Media and Wallit. Recruitology walked away with the first place award after winning the most likes on the Alliance’s Facebook page.

In addition, the Alliance elected Michael Klingensmith, publisher and CEO, Minneapolis Star Tribune, as its chairman of the board of directors. Klingensmith, who previously served as vice chairman, succeeds Tony Hunter, president of TWH, Inc. and chairman of Nucleus Marketing Solutions. Other Alliance officers elected were: Terry Kroeger, president, CEO and publisher, BH Media Group (vice chairman); Mark Aldam, president, Hearst Newspapers (secretary); and Anna Sedgley, COO & CFO, Dow Jones & Co., Inc. (treasurer).

Elected to initial two-year terms (2017-2019) on the Alliance board of directors were: Edward Bushey, Newsday Media Group; Roland A. Caputo, The New York Times; Ann Caulkins, McClatchy, The Charlotte Observer; Toni Cook Bush, News Corp.; Justin C. Dearborn, tronc, Inc.; Amy Glennon, Cox Media Group; and Alex Skatell, Independent Journal Review.

The dates and location for the 2018 mediaXchange are still pending. For more information, visit newsmediaalliance.org/events/mediaxchange.

To view more of our pictures from mediaXchange, visit our Facebook page.