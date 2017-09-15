Nearly 20,000 Professionals Attend Print 17 Conference in Chicago Sept. 10-14

After spending last year in Orlando, this year’s PRINT 17 conference returned north to Chicago’s McCormick Place Sept 10-14. The theme of the conference, “Grow Your Business,” was well-received by the almost 20,000 attendees, said Sherry MacDonald, director of event marketing. In addition, more than 450 exhibitors were also in attendance.

“We know the dynamics of trade shows have changed with advances in communications. Deals are being made between companies across the globe every day,” MacDonald said. “So the urgency to close sales at trade shows has lessened, to a degree. That said, there is still no substitute for face-to-face interaction when building relationships, nor is there a substitute for seeing the latest technologies up close. The feedback we’ve heard has confirmed that we successfully achieved our goal: providing significant value to attendees and exhibitors alike.”

The five-day conference also offered more than 50 education sessions with topics including design and creative process, packaging, marketing, growth strategies and emerging technologies. The show featured a pair of distinguished leader speakers for the first time as well.

Next year’s conference will once again take place at McCormick Place in Chicago Sept.30-Oct. 3, 2018. It is slated to remain in the Windy City through 2020.

“You can expect some new programs and a continuation of the show’s most successful components,” MacDonald said. “We always encourage industry members to give us feedback as we plan our future shows.”

For more information, visit graphexpo.com.