10 Media and Advertising Predictions That Didn’t Come True in 2016

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/10-media-and-advertising-predictions-that-didnt-come-true-in-2016/

It was an eventful year in the media and advertising business. Who could have predicted that AT&T would strike a deal to acquire Time Warner and Kellogg would get in a scuffle with Breitbart? And that Facebook would be at the center of nearly everything? (Ok, that was a given).

This industry loves its predictions and broad declarations, especially at this time of year. And most of them never come true. Thus, as is CMO Today tradition, here are 10 things that lots of people said were going to happen in 2016 but never actually did.