10 Years In, The New York Times Is Tweaking Its Interactive News Team To Empower Reporters
This year will be the 10-year anniversary of The New York Times Interactive News team, the rotating cast of characters charged with pushing the frontiers of the Gray Lady’s digital storytelling.
Once hailed as a team of "renegade cybergeeks" responsible for "saving" the newspaper, the team has undergone a metamorphosis — many of the founders have since departed The Times, climbed the masthead or settled into new roles.