‘100 Days in Appalachia’ Nears One-Year Mark in Telling Untold Stories of Rural America

If collaboration is a way for journalists to investigate the scale of a global story or focus on a patchwork of community blocks, there’s most certainly a place for it in looking at the world through the eyes of Appalachia.

100 Days in Appalachia is a collaborative partnership focused on reporting on a region that is more complicated than commonly portrayed by the reporting trope of “Trump’s America.” Through the partnership, the project seeks to tell the complex story of Appalachia’s people, places and lives and to look at issues through the lens of what they mean for the region.