18 to 34 Year-Olds Spend More Time with Newspapers in Print Than Online, Study Finds

Young people spend almost twice as much time with newspapers in print than they do online, new research published today has found.

The report, ‘Has digital distribution rejuvenated readership? Revisiting the age demographics of newspaper consumption’, shows that in 2016, 65 per cent of the time spent with newspapers brands by their 18-34 year old readers came via their print editions – that’s a total of 21.7 billion minutes, compared to 11.9 billion minutes spent accessing the websites and apps of the same publications.