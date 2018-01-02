2018 Could Be the Year Facebook Banishes News From its Feed
Publishers have a lot to gripe about when it comes to Facebook, from the platform choking off their referral traffic, dominating digital advertising and giving them whiplash with its constantly changing video strategy. But what if it got even worse?
In 2018, Facebook could take a step further and separate news from the news feed. It’s not a crazy idea.
Now that would be a good start. It should be no trouble convincing people that following news around 24/7 isn’t that good of a thing. They already know it.