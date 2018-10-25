2018 EPPY Award Winners Announced
E&P announced the winners of its 23rd annual EPPY Awards on Oct. 24 at editorandpublisher.com.
This year’s EPPY Awards received more than 300 entries. Winners were selected from an international list of nominations to honor the best digital media websites across 30 diverse categories, in addition to categories for excellence in college and university journalism. Each category was separated into websites with more than 1 million monthly unique visitors, and those that receive less than 1 million. Winners must receive a score in the top one-third of the average score across all categories within their division. As a result, there may be no winner in categories not reaching this threshold.
Once again, thank you to our EPPY judges this year. Our panel of judges is made up of media leaders with backgrounds in website design, marketing/advertising, editorial, technology, education, and management.
Congratulations to our 2018 EPPY winners!
Best News Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Best News Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Best Daily Newspaper Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Best Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Best Weekly or Non-Daily Newspaper with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Best Weekly or Non-Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Best Business/Finance Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Best Business/Finance Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Best Sports Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Best Entertainment/Cultural News with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Best Entertainment/Cultural News Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
You just gotta get out of here: Heroic rescues, harrowing escapes in Wine Country fires – Mercury News/East Bay Times
Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
A Century of Domination: As America’s Carbon Wars Rage, Oil and Gas Industry Influence Grows – The Center for Public Integrity
Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
(TIE) Paradise Papers: Secrets of the Global Elite
International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, Süddeutsche Zeitung, The New York Times, The Guardian and more than 90 other media partners
(TIE) United States of Climate Change
The Weather Channel Digital
Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Taking Cover – Better Government Association / WBEZ
Best News or Event Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
(TIE) US-funded police linked to illegal executions in El Salvador – CNN
(TIE) The Rohingya humanitarian crisis – Singapore Press
Best News or Event Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
The Last Wild Place – Honolulu Civil Beat
Best Business Reporting with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
(TIE) How to Rebuild Puerto Rico – Bloomberg
(TIE) Matt Egan covers the downfall of mighty GE – CNNMoney
Best Business Reporting with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Wireless Wars: The Fight Over 5G – The Center for Public Integrity
Best Digital Magazine with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Above the Fold – Winnipeg Free Press
Best Innovation Project with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Best Innovation Project with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
California Voter Guide: An election? We prefer to call it a job interview. – CALmatters
Best Use of Data/Infographics with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Best Use of Data/Infographics with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
One War. Two Races. – Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Best Community Service with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
(TIE) Boston. Racism. Image. Reality. – The Boston Globe
(TIE) “Why so secret, Kansas?” – Kansas City Star
Best Community Service with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Power Struggle – Better Government Association
Best Use of Social Media/Crowd Sourcing with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Best Mobile News App with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Best News or Event Feature Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Women Who March: The Movement – CNN
Best News or Event Feature Video with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Hawaii’s Lava Hunter – Beme News
Best Sports Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Duglegur: The World Cup & football in Iceland – CNN International
Best Sports Video with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Party on, Winnipeg: Jets fans revel in Game 7 playoff victory – Winnipeg Free Press
Best Investigative/Enterprise Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Best Podcast with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Best Podcast with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Offshore Podcast: The Blood Calls – Honolulu Civil Beat
Best Photojournalism with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Invictus Team Romania, Bunchie Young, FARC Football, Damon Allen Jr. – ESPN
Best Photojournalism with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
1217 – Temple University Department of Journalism
Best Overall Website Design with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Best Overall Website Design with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
1217 – Temple University Department of Journalism
Best Redesign/Relaunch with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
3 brand and multiplatform redesign – NBC News Digital
Best Editorial/Political Cartoon with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
The best of Walt Handelsman – Capital City Press
Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Newsday Feed Me TV – Newsday Media Group
Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
The Oklahoman’s Former Subscriber Campaign – The Oklahoman Media Company
Best Business/Finance Blog with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Best News/Political Blog with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Michael Daly – The Daily Beast
Best News/Political Blog
Swamp Watch – The Center for Public Integrity
Best College/University Newspaper Website
NYCity News Service – Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
Best College/University News or Event Feature
Stuck – The International Reporting Program, University of British Columbia
Best University Investigative or Documentary Feature
News21: Hate in America – Carnegie-Knight News21
The Spotlight Award
Tracing a neighborhood – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The Spotlight EPPY is a special award presented by EPPY judges to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette — recognizing outstanding achievement for undertaking an ambitious project that enriched a community.