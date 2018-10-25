2018 EPPY Award Winners Announced

E&P announced the winners of its 23rd annual EPPY Awards on Oct. 24 at editorandpublisher.com.

This year’s EPPY Awards received more than 300 entries. Winners were selected from an international list of nominations to honor the best digital media websites across 30 diverse categories, in addition to categories for excellence in college and university journalism. Each category was separated into websites with more than 1 million monthly unique visitors, and those that receive less than 1 million. Winners must receive a score in the top one-third of the average score across all categories within their division. As a result, there may be no winner in categories not reaching this threshold.

Once again, thank you to our EPPY judges this year. Our panel of judges is made up of media leaders with backgrounds in website design, marketing/advertising, editorial, technology, education, and management.

Congratulations to our 2018 EPPY winners!

Best News Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

CNN

Best News Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

The Marshall Project

Best Daily Newspaper Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

The Boston Globe

Best Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Winnipeg Free Press

Best Weekly or Non-Daily Newspaper with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Community Impact Newspaper

Best Weekly or Non-Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Gambit – bestofneworleans.com

Best Business/Finance Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

The Balance – Dotdash

Best Business/Finance Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Debtwire

Best Sports Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

ESPN.com

Best Entertainment/Cultural News with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Eltrecetv.com – Artear SA

Best Entertainment/Cultural News Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

OnMilwaukee

Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

You just gotta get out of here: Heroic rescues, harrowing escapes in Wine Country fires – Mercury News/East Bay Times

Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

A Century of Domination: As America’s Carbon Wars Rage, Oil and Gas Industry Influence Grows – The Center for Public Integrity

Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

(TIE) Paradise Papers: Secrets of the Global Elite

International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, Süddeutsche Zeitung, The New York Times, The Guardian and more than 90 other media partners

(TIE) United States of Climate Change

The Weather Channel Digital

Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Taking Cover – Better Government Association / WBEZ

Best News or Event Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

(TIE) US-funded police linked to illegal executions in El Salvador – CNN

(TIE) The Rohingya humanitarian crisis – Singapore Press

Best News or Event Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

The Last Wild Place – Honolulu Civil Beat

Best Business Reporting with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

(TIE) How to Rebuild Puerto Rico – Bloomberg

(TIE) Matt Egan covers the downfall of mighty GE – CNNMoney

Best Business Reporting with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Wireless Wars: The Fight Over 5G – The Center for Public Integrity

Best Digital Magazine with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Above the Fold – Winnipeg Free Press

Best Innovation Project with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

The Wall – USA TODAY Network

Best Innovation Project with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

California Voter Guide: An election? We prefer to call it a job interview. – CALmatters

Best Use of Data/Infographics with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Russia Investigation – CNN

Best Use of Data/Infographics with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

One War. Two Races. – Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Best Community Service with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

(TIE) Boston. Racism. Image. Reality. – The Boston Globe

(TIE) “Why so secret, Kansas?” – Kansas City Star

Best Community Service with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Power Struggle – Better Government Association

Best Use of Social Media/Crowd Sourcing with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

#FreePress – The Boston Globe

Best Mobile News App with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

USA TODAY

Best News or Event Feature Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Women Who March: The Movement – CNN

Best News or Event Feature Video with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Hawaii’s Lava Hunter – Beme News

Best Sports Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Duglegur: The World Cup & football in Iceland – CNN International

Best Sports Video with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Party on, Winnipeg: Jets fans revel in Game 7 playoff victory – Winnipeg Free Press

Best Investigative/Enterprise Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Beneath the Skin – CNN

Best Podcast with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

The Pay Check – Bloomberg

Best Podcast with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Offshore Podcast: The Blood Calls – Honolulu Civil Beat

Best Photojournalism with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Invictus Team Romania, Bunchie Young, FARC Football, Damon Allen Jr. – ESPN

Best Photojournalism with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

1217 – Temple University Department of Journalism

Best Overall Website Design with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

NBC News – NBC News Digital

Best Overall Website Design with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

1217 – Temple University Department of Journalism

Best Redesign/Relaunch with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

3 brand and multiplatform redesign – NBC News Digital

Best Editorial/Political Cartoon with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

The best of Walt Handelsman – Capital City Press

Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Newsday Feed Me TV – Newsday Media Group

Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

The Oklahoman’s Former Subscriber Campaign – The Oklahoman Media Company

Best Business/Finance Blog with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Justin Fox – Bloomberg

Best News/Political Blog with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Michael Daly – The Daily Beast

Best News/Political Blog

Swamp Watch – The Center for Public Integrity

Best College/University Newspaper Website

NYCity News Service – Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

Best College/University News or Event Feature

Stuck – The International Reporting Program, University of British Columbia

Best University Investigative or Documentary Feature

News21: Hate in America – Carnegie-Knight News21

The Spotlight Award

Tracing a neighborhood – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Spotlight EPPY is a special award presented by EPPY judges to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette — recognizing outstanding achievement for undertaking an ambitious project that enriched a community.