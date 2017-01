Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/40-percent-of-marketers-say-they-plan-facebook-audits/

Marketers might be voting with their wallets in 2017, as faulty Facebook metrics, fake news, a pervasive ad fraud problem and poor transparency in the ad tech ecosystem has 50% of advertisers saying they won’t spend ad dollars on platforms they consider risky, according to an Advertiser Perceptions survey released Wednesday.