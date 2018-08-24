News Newsletter News 

A Decades-Old Newspaper Battle Rambles On in Small-Town Pennsylvania

Dan Eldridge | CJRAugust 24, 2018

There aren’t many two-town newspapers left in the U.S., which is part of what makes Wilkes-Barre, a former coal town in Northeastern Pennsylvania, unique. With a steadily declining population that currently sits just south of 41,000, Wilkes-Barre is “the smallest market in America with competing daily newspapers,” says Larry Holeva, executive editor of The Citizens’ Voice, which is one of those two papers. The Times Leader is the other.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/a-decades-old-newspaper-battle-rambles-on-in-small-town-pennsylvania/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *