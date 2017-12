In the 1980’s, Lyn Johnson’s father Cleveland needed a bodyguard. Over a decade had passed since he’d founded The Weekly Challenger, a newspaper that printed positive stories about the African-American community in the Tampa Bay area. Community members waited in lines for trucks to deliver the paper, said Lyn Johnson, but still her father faced violence from outside forces.

