NewsWhip, a service that monitors social media for publishers and marketers, just released a report with data it has collected since Facebook changed its algorithm. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the platform would shift to favor content from friends and family over content from publishers, what he called “meaningful interactions,” when he announced the change in January.

