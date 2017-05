Like & Share E&P:

When Helen Havlak, engagement editor at The Verge, looks to the future, she sees video — and Facebook. Last year, the Verge’s video views overtook its pageviews. This year, she expects the tech site to more than double the number of videos it produces this year.