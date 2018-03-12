A Heartland Company Leads the Media Race

DES MOINES — Steve Lacy greeted me in his office as if we were old friends.

A top executive at the Meredith Corporation, he was a main driver of the company’s $2.8 billion acquisition of Time Inc. last November. With that deal, the 116-year-old Meredith Corporation became the largest magazine publisher in America.

When he spoke, it was clear Mr. Lacy took pride in Meredith’s unassuming corporate culture, so far removed from the New York magazine scene.