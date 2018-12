The tragic story of 34-year-old Laura Levis’s death went viral in 2016. Peter DeMarco, Levis’s husband, wrote a poignant letter offering his gratitude to the medical staff who cared for his wife in her final days. The letter, which ran in The New York Times and gained attention across the country, detailed gestures from more than a dozen hospital employees that brought DeMarco some solace.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/a-journalist-exposes-the-systemic-failures-that-led-to-his-wifes-death/