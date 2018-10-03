News Newsletter News 

A Journalist Has Been Deported From Nicaragua After Being Doxxed By An Online Mob

Mark Di Stefano | BuzzFeed NewsOctober 3, 2018

The Committee to Protect Journalists says a freelance journalist writing for the Guardian and Washington Post has been arrested and deported from Nicaragua after a “targeted online harassment campaign.”

Last week, Carl David Goette-Luciak’s reporting on anti-government protests in Nicaragua was attacked by US journalist Max Blumenthal in an article published on an American website called Mint Press and British left-wing site the Canary.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/a-journalist-has-been-deported-from-nicaragua-after-being-doxxed-by-an-online-mob/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *