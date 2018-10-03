A Journalist Has Been Deported From Nicaragua After Being Doxxed By An Online Mob
The Committee to Protect Journalists says a freelance journalist writing for the Guardian and Washington Post has been arrested and deported from Nicaragua after a “targeted online harassment campaign.”
Last week, Carl David Goette-Luciak’s reporting on anti-government protests in Nicaragua was attacked by US journalist Max Blumenthal in an article published on an American website called Mint Press and British left-wing site the Canary.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: