A Journalistic Fix for Fake News? A New Venture Seeks to Take on the Epidemic.
Media entrepreneur Steven Brill thinks there’s something missing from all the efforts to separate fake news from the real kind: Some smart and discerning humans.
Faced with the waves of mis- and disinformation lapping up on social media, Brill is proposing to apply some reader-beware labels to Internet news sources.
Read More
Like & Share E&P:
One thought on “A Journalistic Fix for Fake News? A New Venture Seeks to Take on the Epidemic.”
quis custodiet ipsos custodes … for the illiterates among you: who will guard the guards themselves? coming from the fount of fake news, the washpost, this is chutzpah, first and foremost … social media is the only party that is guilty? that’s a pot calling the kettle black or, even better, a thief yelling to all and sundry. catch the thief … if the major mainstream media (ny times, washpost, la times in print, abc, cbs, cnn, nbc on tv, etc.) stopped tinting their news coverage with their political bias, now, that would be a step ahead … except, they’ve now sunk so low that they can’t even imagine WHAT constitutes news, never mind providing it … so, washpost (and the rest of the mainstream media outlets mentioned above) resorts to name-calling and blaming others … how perfectly shortsighted … wake up and smell the coffee: you have lost the ONLY quality that matters: your readers’, listeners’ and viewers’ trust … the way you’re behaving, you’re never going to earn it back …