A Lawsuit Accuses Sinclair and Other Media Companies of Conspiring to Raise TV Ad Prices
Some of the biggest names in the TV industry have engaged in a conspiracy to drive up the price of local television advertising, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of advertisers nationwide.
The proposed class-action lawsuit, which targets Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Media and four other firms, alleges that the companies violated the nation’s antitrust laws by colluding to fix the rates TV stations charge for advertising airtime.
