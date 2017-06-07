A New Model For High-Impact Investigative Reporting

Like & Share E&P:

The media—and especially nonprofit media—often struggles to measure the impact of its work, wondering whether it’s worth it at all. Some outlets say they are compelled to do so by philanthropic supporters; others see impact as foundational to audience engagement; and still others are experimenting with the role of impact measurement in advertising and other revenue streams.