Canadian journalism is in crisis. While the news business north of the border faces many of the same structural challenges as the American industry — shrinking print circulation, an online ad market dominated by Facebook and Google, etc. — Canada’s size (slightly smaller than California) and highly centralized media ownership has allowed little room for digital upstarts.