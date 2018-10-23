News Newsletter News 

A Newspaper Banned In China Is Now One Of Trump’s Biggest Defenders

Hayes Brown | BuzzFeed NewsOctober 23, 2018

In a bizarre twist to the domestic politics of both the United States and China, a Falun Gong–linked newspaper has emerged as one of the staunchest defenders of Donald Trump’s presidency.

In recent weeks, the newspaper — offered for free in most US cities and published around the world — has published articles and graphics that would be a credit to Breitbart, promoting some of the most strident and paranoid claims from the Trump administration and its defenders.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/a-newspaper-banned-in-china-is-now-one-of-trumps-biggest-defenders/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *