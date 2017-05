Like & Share E&P:

Brian Wheeler ran Charlottesville Tomorrow for about four years before he considered himself a journalist.

When the nonprofit newsroom launched in 2005, Wheeler—the organization’s executive director and only full-time employee—strived for something low-tech and high-impact.