Hailed as a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity for local TV stations, the FCC’s spectrum auction last year drove billions of dollars to hundreds of broadcasters across the country. The windfall of cash came from wireless carriers seeking infrastructure for more powerful networks, and now the proceeds are landing in the stations’ bank accounts. So what are the local TV stations doing with a little extra coin?

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/a-pennsylvania-pbs-station-is-doubling-down-on-a-different-kind-of-local-news/