A Pivot to Netflix? Vox, BuzzFeed News Collaborate With Streaming Behemoth

Justin Ray | CJR May 25, 2018

Two prominent digital newsrooms are cashing in on a popular platform left mostly untouched by publishers: Netflix. They’ll bring an influx of news content to a streaming service that, to date, has focused mostly on entertainment.

Vox and BuzzFeed News have announced collaborations with the platform. The Vox series, Explained, which dropped this week, explores news and pop culture in 15-minute segments, roughly.

