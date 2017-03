Like & Share E&P:

A major rift has emerged on the board of the company that owns the second-biggest U.S. newspaper chain, and a battle for control could be brewing.

The media company Tronc, formerly known as Tribune Publishing, controlled by Chairman Michael Ferro, is pushing out its vice chairman, Patrick Soon-Shiong. Still, the billionaire biotech mogul is bulking up ownership of the company even as he heads for the exit.