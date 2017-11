When The New York Times published an experimental kids’ section in its Sunday paper back in May, Caitlin Roper, The New York Times Magazine’s special projects editor, didn’t quite expect the scale of the reaction from the feature’s young readers. Dozens of kids (many via their parents) contacted her with emails thanking the Times for publishing the section.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/a-regular-new-york-times-kids-section-and-a-kids-version-of-the-daily-are-on-the-way-this-month/