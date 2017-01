Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/a-simple-solution-to-make-journalism-better-in-trumps-america/

Political journalists swung and missed on the 2016 presidential election.

No one disputes that basic point. Although there were a few outliers, the bulk of the coverage suggested that Hillary Clinton would beat Donald Trump in the race for the White House, with the only question being how large her margin would be and whether she would help Democrats retake control of the Senate.