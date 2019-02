On January 25, Mukhtar M. Ibrahim, a reporter at Minneapolis’ Star Tribune, announced that he would leave the paper to formally launch the Sahan Journal, a news organization dedicated to covering immigrant communities in his state. (Sahan means “pioneer” in Somali.)

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/a-somali-journalist-launches-new-effort-to-cover-minnesotas-immigrants/