After serving as an anonymous source for a bombshell scoop and then lying about it on national television, Lanny Davis is coming clean. Davis, Michael Cohen’s attorney, tells BuzzFeed’s Steven Perlberg that he was an anonymous source for CNN’s scoop that reported Cohen had claimed Trump had prior knowledge of the infamous meeting between his son and Russians in June 2016.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/a-source-backtracks-raising-questions-about-cnns-scoop/