News Newsletter News 

‘A Stunning Result:’ Investigative Reporting Led Drug Czar Nominee to Withdraw

Brian Stelter | CNNOctober 17, 2017

Rep. Tom Marino was President Trump’s pick to be drug czar. His decision to withdraw from consideration on Tuesday is a direct result of a groundbreaking investigation by The Washington Post and CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

“It’s a stunning result,” Jeff Leen, the Post’s editor in charge of investigations, told CNN Tuesday morning. “We put the facts out there and we let other people take care of the results.”

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/a-stunning-result-investigative-reporting-led-drug-czar-nominee-to-withdraw/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *