‘A Stunning Result:’ Investigative Reporting Led Drug Czar Nominee to Withdraw
Rep. Tom Marino was President Trump’s pick to be drug czar. His decision to withdraw from consideration on Tuesday is a direct result of a groundbreaking investigation by The Washington Post and CBS’ “60 Minutes.”
“It’s a stunning result,” Jeff Leen, the Post’s editor in charge of investigations, told CNN Tuesday morning. “We put the facts out there and we let other people take care of the results.”
