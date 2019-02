Google faced a blow last week after a draft to update copyright laws for the digital era in Europe was agreed upon on Feb 13. This is one of the latest attempts from European lawmakers to reign in U.S. tech platforms and impose more responsibility on them for sharing content that’s funded by publishers and creators.

