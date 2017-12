People might prefer to avoid news altogether. In its annual Digital News Report released this past June, the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism looked at news avoidance, “the extent to which people find themselves actively avoiding the news.”

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/a-year-in-fake-news-and-what-to-look-forward-to-or-how-to-tune-out-in-2018/