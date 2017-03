Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/a-year-later-why-a-german-newspaper-looped-in-other-newsrooms-for-the-panama-papers-investigation/

A year has passed since our Panama Papers investigation shook the world and showed how enormous the impact of collaborative journalism can be. Minutes after we published the first articles online, the story was a trending topic in several countries—despite its quite unlikely origin.