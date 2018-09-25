ABC News is Focusing on Free Video Services for Its Livestreaming Channel
ABC News is eyeing free, ad-supported streaming services to grow its new livestreaming video channel ABC News Live.
Launched in April, ABC News Live is a 24-hour streaming channel that provides live coverage of breaking news and events. Programming on the channel includes livestreams produced by ABC News production teams and reporters from around the world, as well as user-generated videos sourced and cleared by the outlet’s news-gathering team.
