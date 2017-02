Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/across-the-country-newsrooms-are-using-crowdsourcing-to-cover-immigration/

On Saturday, as ripples of President Trump’s refugee ban began making news, Los Angeles Times Business Editor Kimi Yoshino suggested a different way to cover the story.

Yoshino, who is married to an Iraqi refugee and whose family was detained at internment camps in World War II, saw people sharing their own stories on social media. Her idea: Let’s do something that captures that emotion.