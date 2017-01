Like & Share E&P:

Clients are asking agency buyers to keep their brands away from news about Donald Trump, an unprecedented request considering that, after noon today, he will be the President of the United States.

Typically, advertisers fall into two categories — either they advertise around news and politics, or they don’t, said an executive at a major media buying agency who preferred not to be named.