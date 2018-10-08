Ad Buyers Don’t Expect Many Deals at This Week’s NewFronts

The New York Times will not be using its NewFronts West presentation on October 9 to auction off its ad inventory. “It’s not all, ‘Here is our slate of video shows and podcasts,’” said Sebastian Tomich, global head of advertising and marketing solutions at the Times. Instead the newspaper publisher plans to treat the event as a brand marketing opportunity, a chance to educate advertisers and agencies on the West Coast on the various ways in which the Times works with advertisers.

