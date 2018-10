The quality of the publishers included in Facebook’s new top-shelf video ad program can vary, depending on whether an ad buyer considers National Geographic’s programming to be on par with MaxNoSleeves, a comedian with 220,000 Facebook followers known for his “dude fashion reviews.”

