Media companies have always needed a diverse revenue mix. Lately, U.K. media companies have been building out a balanced revenue diet in short-form content through merchandise, gifting and content windowing, as traditional sources, like broadcaster production fees, get squeezed.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/ad-money-is-pocket-money-media-companies-get-more-creative-with-short-form-monetization/