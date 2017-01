Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/ad-supported-digital-media-isnt-dying-says-quartz-president/

Fears about the future of ad-supported digital media were stoked again this month when Medium co-founder Evan Williams described ad-driven internet media as a “broken system.”

But according to Jay Lauf, president and publisher of business site Quartz, ad-supported online publishing models still work.