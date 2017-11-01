Adams Publishing Group Acquires MessAge Media, Inc

Adams Publishing Group, LLC (APG) announced today that it acquired MessAge Media, Inc, a group of local community newspapers based in Aitkin and Isle, Minnesota, effective November 1, 2017.

MessAge Media publishes two locally edited weekly newspapers, The Mille Lacs Messenger and the Aitkin Independent Age. In addition the Company publishes the weekly Bargain Hunter free distribution shopper, an 8X per year Real Estate Guide, along with an annual Fun Guide along with various special pages and sections throughout the year.

The acquisition of MessAge Media will allow APG to further diversify and strengthen its holdings in Minnesota. This announcement by family-owned Adams Publishing Group follows the acquisition announcements of plans to acquire Pioneer News Group from members of the Scripps family and a Mount Airy, North Carolina, group of publications and websites from Champion Media.

MessAge Media owner Kevin Anderson said, “It feels right to sell the newspapers to a newspaper company run by newspaper people. The legacy of reporting the news in the Mille Lacs and Aitkin communities will continue.” Anderson went on to say, “My wonderful staff will be able to carry on the fine news tradition they have helped build in our hometowns.”

The sale was handled for the sellers by Julie Bergman of the W.B. Grimes & Company.